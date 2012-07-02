Thiago Silva signs one-year Milan extension

"AC Milan communicate that we have extended the defender Thiago Silva's contract to 30.06.2017," the club said on their official website.

Brazilian Silva, 27, was the subject of an audacious 46 million euros bid from Paris Saint-Germain in June.

However, Milan president Silvio Berlusconi turned down the offer, which would have been a world record transfer fee for a defender, saying that there were no adequate replacements for the Brazilian.