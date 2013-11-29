Three charged over FA hacking allegations

Thirty-year-old Dean Mohareb from Woodley, Stockport - who is the FA's national referee development manager - has been charged with perverting the course of justice and unauthorised access to computer data.

Liam Cliff, 18, from Manchester and Vincent Rossi, 46, from Wilmslow have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The three men will appear before Stockport Magistrates Court on December 5.

The charges follow an investigation by Greater Manchester Police into allegations of computer hacking and the dissemination of private information at the FA.

The FA were unavailable for comment when contacted by Perform.