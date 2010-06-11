Three hurt in Johannesburg fan park crush

Supporters pushed through a security fence at kick off between South Africa and Mexico, injuring three people in the fan park in the downtown Mary Fitzgerald Square, the Reuters Television witnesses said.

Paramedics at the fan park treated a young girl, who was bleeding from her face, and two boys, who apparently suffered broken limbs in the stampede.

Calm was quickly restored and fans who flocked to the site's big screen were able to watch the rest of the game, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

At least 15 people were hurt last week as mostly ticketless Nigerian fans attempted to push their way into the Makhulong Stadium, in Tembisa on the outskirts of Johannesburg, to watch their country play a World Cup warm-up against North Korea.

