Three players to fire Chiefs past Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership when they take on rivals Orlando Pirates. FourFourTwoSA writer DYLAN APPOLIS picks three Amakhosi players who could fire them past Pirates.

Gavin Hunt's side will come into this encounter on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, after their 1-1 draw with Baroka at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Josef Zinnbauer's men, meanwhile, are on a three match unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership following their 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Amakhosi currently occupies eighth place with 18 points, while the Buccaneers are placed fifth in the league standings with 22 points after 14 matches played so far this season.

Take a look at three Amakhosi players who could prove vital to helping Amakhosi beat Pirates:

Samir Nurkovic

The Serbian striker has played an instrumental part in helping Amakhosi turn their fortunes around since returning from his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Since returning from injury, Nurkovic helped his side remain unbeaten in their last five league matches and has contributed with a goal and two assists in his first three starts of the season.

The 28-year-old will surely lead the team from the front and cause Pirates all kinds of problems, making his presence felt against the Buccaneers defence.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

The 21-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Glamour Boys in their resurgence in the league and has managed to find the back of the net on three occasions against Black Leopards while scoring in back-to-back games against Cape Town City and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila respectively.

However, Chiefs' two-year transfer ban imposed by Fifa, which prohibits the club from signing players, has worked in Ngcobo's favour as he has been a regular in Hunt's starting line up and has already made 18 appearances this season, three in the MTN8, two in the Caf Champions League and 13 in the league.

Having only missed one league game this campaign while making 12 starts for Amakhosi, Ngcobo will be one of the first names on the teamsheets as Chiefs will be hoping he can continue his current form when they take on the Sea Robbers.

Leonardo Castro

The Colombia strike has been ever-present in the Amakhosi squad and has featured in all but one game in the league this campaign.

Castro’s brace in their 2-2 draw against Golden Arrows put an end the Colombian’s goal drought‚ but he has not found the net since but if the Amakhosi frontman can rediscover his form and remain consistent he will surely be more of a presence up front for the Soweto giants.

Castro will give Hunt little more choices upfront alongside Samir Nurkovic, especially going up against a Pirates team that are looking to claim all their points and return to winning.