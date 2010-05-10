Three South African officials suspended
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Three South African officials, including national team director Sipho Nkumane, have been suspended ahead of next month's World Cup.
The South African Football Association announced the suspension of Nkumane and two marketing executives on Monday pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings.
A brief statement gave no further details.
Nkumane's primary role was to organise team logistics and the ban is not expected to have an impact on South Africa's team as they continue their build-up for the finals which start on June 11.
