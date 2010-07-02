Thuram: Evra must not play for France again

Evra lost the captain's armband and his place in his starting lineup for his role in the decision by the players to boycott a training session in support of Nicolas Anelka, who was sent home for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.

"I asked the federal council (of the French Football Federation) to sanction the players heavily," FFF member Thuram told reporters after a meeting of the ruling body in Paris.

"For instance, the captain, Patrice Evra, must never be called up again," added Thuram, who won a record 142 caps for France and was a member of their 1998 World Cup-winning squad.

Earlier on Friday, Laurent Blanc was officially appointed Domenech's replacement as France coach with the mission to restore the team's pride after their disastrous World Cup showing.

