Tiago Alcantara will not feature for Liverpool against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have to wait to give Thiago Alcantara his debut as the signing of the Bayern Munich midfielder was not completed in time.

Klopp, however, has had a full week of preparations and reported no new injury worries after Saturday’s thrilling win over Leeds.

Klopp is likely to name the same match-day squad, although Fabinho is set to return to starting line-up at the expense of Naby Keita.

Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will all miss out for Chelsea.

The new recruits must wait for their league debuts for the Blues, with Ziyech still nursing a knee complaint, Chilwell a heel issue and Silva searching for match fitness.

Christian Pulisic is still to shake off a hamstring problem, but striker Timo Werner is fit, having eased past a dead leg picked up at Brighton on Monday.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Williams, Matip, Milner, Keita, Jones, Origi, Minamino.

Chelsea provisional squad: Kepa, James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Werner, Caballero, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud.