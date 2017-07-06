Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen's Jedvaj suffers fracture

Bayer Leverkusen defender Tin Jedvaj will miss the start of the season due to a broken shin.

Croatia international Jedvaj suffered a hairline fracture to his right shin during a tackle in training on Thursday.

The 21-year-old does not require surgery but will be sidelined for approximately 10 weeks.

Leverkusen face a daunting Bundesliga opener against reigning champions Bayern Munich on August 18, a week after they travel to Karlsruhe in the DFB-Pokal for Heiko Herrlich's first competitive game at the helm.