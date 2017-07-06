Tin canned for big kick-off - Leverkusen's Jedvaj suffers fracture
Tin Jedvaj has suffered a fractured shin, meaning the Bayer Leverkusen defender is facing 10 weeks on the sidelines.
Bayer Leverkusen defender Tin Jedvaj will miss the start of the season due to a broken shin.
Croatia international Jedvaj suffered a hairline fracture to his right shin during a tackle in training on Thursday.
The 21-year-old does not require surgery but will be sidelined for approximately 10 weeks.
Leverkusen face a daunting Bundesliga opener against reigning champions Bayern Munich on August 18, a week after they travel to Karlsruhe in the DFB-Pokal for Heiko Herrlich's first competitive game at the helm.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.