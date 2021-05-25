Tinkler: I'm back at Cape Town City to win things

Eric Tinkler says he is looking to replicate the success he had at Cape Town City FC back in 2016 by bringing back winning ways to the club.

The former Pirates manager took charge of the Citizens in their inaugural season in the top flight in 2016-17 before departing for SuperSport United.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder managed to guide City to a third-place finish and the Telkom Knockout trophy, a big success in their first-ever season.

He will now return to the club to replace Dutchman Jan Olde Riekerink, who parted ways with City last week.

'I am extremely excited to be back at Cape Town City. I had a very successful season in 2016 with CT City. A lot of fond memories and to come back here and hopefully replicate what we achieved back in 2016 and improve on that will be the main target,' Tinkler told media on Monday.

'I think what I have seen with this club is that is was successful under me, and then had a good season under Benni [McCarthy] by winning the MTN8, but hasn't achieved much after that. We would like to see that change.

'I have come here because I want to win things and to achieve things. I think Cape Town City has all the elements to achieve that.

'We want to change the mentality of the players, in particular, coming to Cape Town City,' Tinkler added.

'They need to understand that because it was never, in my opinion, a club that was a stepping stone to something bigger or better. They need to see this as a club that is also ambitious that wants to win things and the players that come to play for Cape Town City need to show that.'