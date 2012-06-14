Tiote liking life at Newcastle
By Nick Moore
Cheick Tiote has admitted he is enjoying life with Newcastle United after spending the last two years at St James’ Park.
Tiote arrived from FC Twente in 2010 and has become a mainstay in the starting XI under Alan Pardew.
His performances have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly keen on the Ivory Coast international.
However, the 24-year-old has quashed speculation linking him with a move away from Tyneside, stating he is happy in the North East.
"I like living in Newcastle very much," Tiote told the Shields Gazette. "It is a very simple life for me
"I am at home with my family and I can just chill some days for the whole day. But when I want to go out and do some stuff, I can do that as well.
"People here are more friendly than aggressive, so life is all right for me here."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.