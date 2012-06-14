Tiote liking life at Newcastle

Tiote arrived from FC Twente in 2010 and has become a mainstay in the starting XI under Alan Pardew.

His performances have attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly keen on the Ivory Coast international.

However, the 24-year-old has quashed speculation linking him with a move away from Tyneside, stating he is happy in the North East.

"I like living in Newcastle very much," Tiote told the Shields Gazette. "It is a very simple life for me

"I am at home with my family and I can just chill some days for the whole day. But when I want to go out and do some stuff, I can do that as well.

"People here are more friendly than aggressive, so life is all right for me here."