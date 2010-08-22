Tiote set to sign for Newcastle

The 24-year-old, who is a regular for the Ivory Coast after forcing his way into the side at the Nations Cup in January, has to pass a medical and get a work permit before he can sign.

Tiote, who played at this year's World Cup in South Africa, joined Twente in 2008 after spells at Anderlecht and Roda JC Kerkrade and helped them win the Dutch title last season.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums