Tocalli quits struggling Quilmes

Promoted Quilmes lost 2-0 to Velez Sarsfield on Friday to take their number of matches without a victory to 17, dating back to last season's Nacional B championship. Quilmes are equal bottom of the Apertura standings with six points from 11 games.

Pre-season title favourites Velez moved within two points of leaders Estudiantes, who were playing Colon away on Saturday.

Tocalli, who steered Argentina to victory in the 2007 Under-20 World Cup, took the Quilmes job in June after steering Colo Colo to the Chilean championship in December.

Daniel Garnero of Independiente, Antonio Mohamed of Colon, Hector Rivoira of Huracan and Diego Cocca of Gimnasia had preceded Tocalli in leaving their jobs, although Mohamed has since taken charge of Independiente.