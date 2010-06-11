Todorov joins Steaua Bucharest

"It's like dream come true," Todorov said after turning down an offer from Levski Sofia to signed a one-year contract with the 1986 European Cup winners.

"Steaua are a great club and it's a big honour for me to have the opportunity to play for them."

The 28-year-old, widely considered one of the best players in the Bulgarian league, won three league titles with CSKA Sofia between 2003 and 2008.

