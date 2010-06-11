Todorov joins Steaua Bucharest
By app
SOFIA - Bulgaria midfielder Yordan Todorov has joined Romania's Steaua Bucharest from Lokomotiv Plovdiv, the player told local media on Friday.
"It's like dream come true," Todorov said after turning down an offer from Levski Sofia to signed a one-year contract with the 1986 European Cup winners.
"Steaua are a great club and it's a big honour for me to have the opportunity to play for them."
The 28-year-old, widely considered one of the best players in the Bulgarian league, won three league titles with CSKA Sofia between 2003 and 2008.
