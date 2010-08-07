Toivonen scores twice to earn PSV win

Toivonen opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half when he headed home a fine cross from Stanislav Manolev but Milan Kopic replied for the hosts with a close range header.

Toivonen's second, a superb 25-metre drive eight minutes before time, restored the lead and in stoppage time Orlando Engelaar settled the match.

On Friday, champions Twente Enschede were held to a goalless draw by Roda JC Kerkrade.

In the other action on Saturday, Heracles Almelo and newcomers Graafschap Doetinchem registered comfortable 3-0 home wins over Willem II Tilburg and Excelsior Rotterdam respectively, while NEC Nijmegen beat VVV Venlo 1-0.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook