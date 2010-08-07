Toivonen scores twice to earn PSV win
By app
ROTTERDAM - Sweden striker Ola Toivonen struck twice to inspire PSV Eindhoven to a 3-1 win at Heerenveen on Saturday in the opening weekend of the Dutch league.
Toivonen opened the scoring seven minutes into the second half when he headed home a fine cross from Stanislav Manolev but Milan Kopic replied for the hosts with a close range header.
Toivonen's second, a superb 25-metre drive eight minutes before time, restored the lead and in stoppage time Orlando Engelaar settled the match.
On Friday, champions Twente Enschede were held to a goalless draw by Roda JC Kerkrade.
In the other action on Saturday, Heracles Almelo and newcomers Graafschap Doetinchem registered comfortable 3-0 home wins over Willem II Tilburg and Excelsior Rotterdam respectively, while NEC Nijmegen beat VVV Venlo 1-0.
