Tomasson announces retirement

Feyenoord forward Tomasson has not played since scoring in the World Cup match against Japan last year, when he equalled Poul Nielson's record of 52 goals for his country but pulled a thigh muscle in the same game.

"This is a sad day for a player like me," Tomasson told reporters.

"I have been in recovery for a year now without much progress and the doctor told that I would still need (at least) three more months and with no guarantee (of recovery)."

During his 18-year career Tomasson had spells at Feyenoord, Newcastle United, AC Milan, Villarreal, VFB Stuttgart before returning to Feyenoord in 2008.

Tomasson, who won 112 caps for Denmark, won the UEFA cup with Feyenoord in 2002 and the Champions League a year later with AC Milan.