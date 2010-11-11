Toon shot-stoppers unite for NSPCC

Taking place at the Dunston Fed Brewery, Gateshead, Newcastle goalkeepers Steve Harper and Tim Krul will be reunited with Tyneside goalkeeping legends Pavel Srnicek, Tommy Wright, Willie McFaul and Kevin Carr.

Last month, Toon icon and former England star Paul Gascoigne spoke at an engagement event, with all the money raised going to the NSPCC.

NSPCC fundraiser, Danny Mitchell said: “It’s a real coup to be able to reunite so many Toon legends who’ve all put on the Number 1 shirt for Newcastle United. We’re hoping lots of Newcastle United fans will attend the dinner to show their support for the NSPCC and for the chance to meet so many Toon legends.”

The November dinner will be hosted by North East broadcaster Roger Tames and will include a performance by comedian Terry Joyce and a live auction.

Tickets are £65 for a VIP place and £40 for a standard place. For further information and tickets, contact 0113 229 2200.