Toro shines as quake shakes Chile friendly

Officials did not halt play, however, despite a strong tremor - measuring 6.4 and centred in southern Peru - being felt by the crowd of around 10,000 at the stadium in the northern Chilean city of Iquique.

Chile was hit badly by an earthquake in February when hundreds of people were killed. Friendlies arranged for early March had to be cancelled.

New cap Sebastian Toro proved to be the Chilean revelation of the match, and may well have played himself into coach Marcelo Bielsa's World Cup plans.

Bielsa fielded a team made up almost entirely of home-based players.

Twenty-year-old Colo Colo central defender Toro, sound at the back and impressive going forward, crowned a strong individual showing with Chile's second goal three minutes into the second half.

Bielsa's side had taken the lead virtually from the kickoff when midfielder Pedro Morales scored from the edge of the box in the opening minute.