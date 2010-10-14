Torres fit for derby, Kuyt out for month
By app
LONDON - Liverpool striker Fernando Torres is fit to face Everton in Sunday's Merseyside derby but Dutch international Dirk Kuyt has been ruled out for a month, manager Roy Hodgson said on Thursday.
Torres, who has struggled for form in a dismal start to the season for the Premier League club, injured his thigh in the league defeat to Blackpool on October 3, but will return to the starting line-up alongside left back Paul Konchesky.
"Konchesky has made a good recovery as has Fernando Torres so all being well we can welcome those two back," Hodgson said on the club website.
"We get two good ones back, but lose a good one in Kuyt."
The Dutch forward injured his ankle when he landed awkwardly in the Netherlands' 4-1 victory over Sweden on Tuesday.
"The initial rumours coming out of Holland were that it was going to be a really long injury, maybe months," Hodgson added.
"But our doctor and our sports science people are much more optimistic. They think it is more likely to be one month - or if we are lucky three weeks."
Liverpool are third from bottom in the league with six points from seven games.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.