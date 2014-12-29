Torres set for return to Atletico on loan
Fernando Torres is set to rejoin Atletico Madrid on an 18-month loan from Milan, the Spanish champions have confirmed.
The Spain international signed for Milan on a permanent deal on Saturday amid reports he would then be used in a swap deal with Atleti attacker Alessio Cerci, although no announcement has yet been made regarding the Italian's future.
Torres will arrive at Atleti on January 5 until the end of the 2015-16 Liga campaign, subject to a medical.
