Toshack seals first win as Macedonia boss
By app
SKOPJE - Mirko Ivanovski's goal gave Macedonia a 1-0 win over Andorra in their Euro 2012 Group B qualifier on Tuesday, securing a first victory for new coach John Toshack.
Ivanovski struck just before the hour after the hosts had wasted a succession of chances against a side who have lost all eight qualifiers.
Former Wales and Real Madrid manager Toshack was named coach last month, taking over from Mirsad Jonuz who was sacked in June after a string of poor results.
Macedonia lost 1-0 to Russia on Friday in Toshack's first game in charge.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.