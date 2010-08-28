Tottenham to face Arsenal in League Cup

There are six all Premier League clashes including Chelsea at home to promoted Newcastle United, with the ties to be played in the week commencing September 20.

Holders Manchester United are away at Championship side Scunthorpe United while Manchester City travel to West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool, the competition's most successful club, are at home to League Two Northampton Town.

Tottenham overcame Arsenal in the semi-finals three seasons ago before winning the trophy for the fourth time by beating Chelsea in the final. On that occasion Spurs overwhelmed a below-strength Arsenal 5-1 in the second leg of their tie.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has steadfastly refused to play full-strength sides in the League Cup but with no silverware since 2005 his team selection against Harry Redknapp's side will make interesting reading.

