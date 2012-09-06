Tottenham loan winger Bentley to Rostov
By app
Tottenham Hotspur have loaned winger David Bentley to Russian Premier League team FC Rostov until January, the London club said on its website on Thursday.
The 28-year-old former England international joined Premier League Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in 2008 for £15 million but failed to claim a regular place in the side, making only 42 league appearances.
He was loaned to Birmingham City for the second half of the 2010/11 season and to West Ham United last term where he made only five appearances before being ruled out for six months with a knee injury.
