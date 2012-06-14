Tottenham target Damiao happy at Inter

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to White Hart Lane over the past 12 months, while there is interested from across Europe in the front-man.

Damiao's agent recently stated that now may be the right time to leave the Brazilian side, but the striker stated he is happy in his homeland until after the 2014 World Cup.

"I've got Tottenham's proposal, but Inter thought I'd better stay," he told UOL.

"I will try to reach the World Cup playing for Inter. But have to wait for the window to pass and close."

Spurs have made numerous bids for Leandro during the summer and January transfer windows and are believed to have had a £14 million bid for the striker turned in recent weeks.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also shown an interest in recent months, with Inter believed to be holding out for a figure close to £20m before they sell.