Toulouse and Montpellier slip up in summit bids

Toulouse stayed on 17 points after losing 3-0 at Sochaux where Modibo Maiga (pictured), who refused to play in August after demanding a move before he later apologised, scored twice at the beginning and end of the contest.

Tenth-placed Sochaux had shipped 10 goals in their previous two league defeats but confidently stopped the rot with some flowing football.

Montpellier, like Toulouse, have 17 points from nine games after a stunning late comeback secured a 2-2 draw at Girondins Bordeaux who are down in 13th spot.

Younes Belhanda netted an 88th-minute penalty to pull one back for Montpellier before Hilton bagged the equaliser following a deep free-kick into the box.

Montpellier's Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off late in the game while Bordeaux's Marc Planus received a red card after only 24 minutes.

Bordeaux's fans have been so upset by the poor form of the 2009 champions that some have boycotted club merchandise in a Facebook campaign.

Lorient moved to fifth after a 2-0 home win over Valenciennes, with every other match in the French top flight finishing 1-1.