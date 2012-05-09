Toure admits desire for Barcelona return

The Ivory Coast international spent three years with the Catalan side having joined from Monaco in 2007.

Toure moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2010 in a deal worth £24 million and has enjoyed unprecedented success with the club, winning the FA Cup in his first year.

While a brace against Newcastle United last weekend has taken the Citizens to within touching distance of their first league title since 1968.

Yet despite his success with Roberto Mancini's side, Toure admitted he still loves the Blaugrana and would relish the opportunity to return their one day in the future.

"I said two years ago that I would return. It's been the most important team for me and if they call you don't think twice. I love Barcelona," he told Spanish radio.

"In the press conference I did when I left I said I would return, in life you never know what will happen tomorrow, it's been the team of my life and I would like to finish my sporting career here. If I could return, it would be great."