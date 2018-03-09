Tours teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez dies

Tours have confirmed the death of teenage midfielder Thomas Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, who was 18, passed away overnight between Thursday and Friday.

"Tours FC is shattered by this tragedy, which plunges the club into immense sadness," the club said in a statement.

"The club extends its deepest condolences to the family, loved ones, all of Thomas's team-mates and friends, and gives them all their support in these difficult times."

Tours were due to play Valenciennes on Friday, but all of the club's fixtures for this weekend have been postponed.