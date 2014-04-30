Townsend ruled out of World Cup finals
Tottenham winger Andros Townsend will miss 10 weeks of action due to an ankle injury, ruling him out of England's FIFA World Cup campaign.
A club statement read: "Following further examination and consultation, Andros Townsend is to undergo surgery on his left ankle on Thursday (tomorrow) after damaging ligaments during our fixture against Stoke City last Saturday.
"The injury is likely to sideline the young winger for up to 10 weeks."
