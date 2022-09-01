Transfer deadline day – live! Antony and Manuel Akanji make moves to Manchester

Antony has completed his move to Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford future will be decided on the final day of the summer window

Manchester City bring in Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Chelsea - who are close to signing Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - and Arsenal are expected to do business, with Liverpool potentially in the hunt for a midfielder

The transfer deadline is 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland

1030

Edson Alvarez understood to see himself as a perfect fit in Thomas Tuchel's #ChelseaFC system. The Ajax midfielder is pushing hard for a deadline day transfer to #CFC and is thought to be impressed by Chelsea's new era— Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) September 1, 2022 See more

1000

There’s movement in the blue half of Manchester too as City manage to recruit Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” the 27-year-old told mancity.com.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022 See more

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful.”

Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu has departed Southampton for Girona after spending seven years at St Mary’s.

I’m sad because it’s over but I’m happier because it’s happened #SaintsFC ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KOqOJf66ku— Oriol Romeu (@OriolRomeu) September 1, 2022 See more

0930

Manchester United get the ball rolling on deadline day by confirming the capture of Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax on a contract running until 2027 with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” he told manutd.com. “I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer window. The debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline is ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.

United’s moves for Ajax forward Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are works in progress.

Chelsea could flash the chequebook again on Thursday after completing the signing of £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday. Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow are reported targets for the Blues.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha might attract some late bids on transfer deadline day (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Liverpool may need midfield cover after Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s win over Newcastle, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz touted as a possible target for the Reds.

Will Arsenal make a move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans? The Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.