Transfer deadline day – live! Liverpool sign Arthur, Everton secure James Garner

Antony has completed his move to Manchester United while Cristiano Ronaldo appears set to stay at Old Trafford

Liverpool strengthen midfield with Arthur Melo loan deal

Manchester City bring in Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal

Fulham have signed former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian

Nottingham Forest make Willy Boly their 19th summer signing

The transfer deadline is 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland

2245 DONE DEAL

Carlos Vinicius becomes our next Deadline Day deal! ✍️#INVINCIBLE 🙅‍♂️ | #FFC— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2022 See more

Fulham have left it late but Marco Silva’s side have swooped again to bolster their front line.

Carlos Vinicius, 27, has joined from Benfica on a three-year deal.

The Brazilian will be a familiar name to Premier League fans after a loan spell at Tottenham from 2020-21.

“I’m really happy to be here. I think it’s a big club with good people, so I’m really, really happy,” Vinicius told the club website.

“I’m happy to be back in the Premier League again. I’m more experienced now and I think I can help the club.”

2227 DONE DEAL

A third signing of the day for Southampton and a second from Manchester City, as 18-year-old defender Juan Larios joins on a five-year contract.

2220 DONE DEAL

James Garner has left Manchester United for Everton (Dave Thompson/PA)

James Garner has become Everton’s eighth summer signing, joining for an undisclosed fee reportedly in the region of £15million from Manchester United.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest last season but was unable to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s first-team plans at Old Trafford.

He joins Frank Lampard’s side on a four-year deal.

✍️ | James Garner has signed for the Blues on a four-year deal from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee.@jgarnerr96 🔵 #EFC— Everton (@Everton) September 1, 2022 See more

“I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player,” Garner told the club webiste.

“I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.

“The manager has got a real plan for the club and for me. Working with him on a daily basis is major for me. Him and his staff can take me and the team to the next level. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

2206

Memphis is not walking! The former Manchester United winger has been linked with a Barcelona exit throughout the window, but took to Twitter to confirm he is staying put.

“I have decided to stay at Barca! Fully committed to contribute to the club’s sporting success,” Depay tweeted.

I have decided to stay at Barça ! Fully committed to contribute to the club's sporting success. 💙❤️ #ViscaBarca— Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 1, 2022 See more

2200 DONE DEAL

We’re delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022 See more

With an hour of the window to go, Liverpool have got their new midfielder. Brazilian Arthur Melo has signed on a season-long loan from Juventus.

The 26-year-old joined Juve from Barcelona in 2020, making 63 appearances for the Serie A giants.

He told the Liverpool website: “I’m really, really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football, it’s a dream.

“We talked a lot, and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice. I’m really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt.”

I'm so proud! ❤️ https://t.co/QAlyOAEbe2— Arthur Melo (@arthurhromelo) September 1, 2022 See more

2130 DONE DEAL

It’s a quickfire double for Southampton, who have signed promising teenage winger Samuel Edozie from Manchester City on a five-year deal.

The England Under-19 international joined City from Millwall in 2019.

Hasenhuttl said: “Samuel is another promising young player who brings good attacking qualities to us, and he is someone who fits very well with our philosophy.

“He is a quick player who has impressive technical ability, so he will be able to help our squad immediately, but we also see a lot of potential in him for the future.”

2100 DONE DEAL

Southampton have signed versatile Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a season-long loan.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience already, but he is also still a player with potential, and he is someone who can definitely help us.

“I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here. He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing, and I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad.”

2100

Two hours to go! Plenty of deals still bubbling away, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still expected to be a Chelsea player by the time Big Ben strikes 11pm. The Blues are also being linked with Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Nottingham Forest could yet take their summer signings past the 20 mark, with Michy Batshuayi and Blackpool’s Josh Bowler reportedly in their sights.

2030 DONE DEAL

Or is it no deal? No it is definitely deal! Terrific work from Burnley’s social media admin to announce the signing of Jordan Beyer, who has joined Vincent Kompany’s Championship side on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach.

It all comes down to this… pic.twitter.com/JLPirKfHu3— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 1, 2022 See more

2026

Sergino Dest has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer, most notably Manchester United, but has joined AC Milan.

USA right-back Dest has joined the Serie A champions from Barcelona on loan with the option to make the deal permanent.

2018

Manchester United’s new signing was watching on as they took on Leicester.

2000 DONE DEAL

Aston Villa is pleased to announce the signing of Leander Dendoncker from Wolverhampton Wanderers. ✅— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2022 See more

Leander Dendoncker has made a move across the midlands, joining Aston Villa from Wolves for an undisclosed fee.

1954

Bit of business for French giants PSG, who have signed Valencia captain Carlos Soler.

1950

It would appear deadline day has not gone to plan at Leeds. Reports suggested they were close to a deal for Marseille’s Bamba Dieng, with Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani replying to a tweet earlier to seemingly confirm the forward’s imminent arrival.

“Let’s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing,” Radrizzani wrote.

Agreed. Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing 💪💛💙— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 1, 2022 See more

But it now seems the deal has not come off, with Radrizzani replying to the same supporter to say “we have been screwed up” but remaining upbeat about the window.

“Part of the madness of deadline day. We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones. We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going,” Radrizzani’s second tweet read.

It s all good Ollie 🙂 . Part of the madness of deadline day. We have been screwed up , it happens even to the best ones. We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going 💪— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 1, 2022 See more

1908

A couple of youngsters are on the way to Italy!

Wales international Ethan Ampadu, who spent last season on loan at Venezia, has joined Spezia on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

And Manchester City’s 22-year-old midfielder Claudio Gomes has moved to Palermo on a permanent deal.

1900

📣 The team news is in, Reds! #MUFC || #LEIMUN— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022 See more

Speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been running throughout the window.

The Portuguese star was said to want a move away from Old Trafford but he has been named on the bench for United away at Leicester tonight which would seem to confirm he will be staying at the club.

Meanwhile, Leicester’s Youri Tielemans has been the subject of rumours but he is also in action at the King Power Stadium. The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season but it seems he will be staying with the Foxes until January at least.

1800

Billy Gilmour could end the day as a Brighton player (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Five hours left of the Premier League summer transfer window 2022. Still plenty of clubs looking to add to their squads, with Chelsea, Leicester, Leeds and Fulham among those on the hunt for additions before 11pm.

Reports also suggest Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour could be set for a permanent move to Brighton and Southampton are closing in on a deal for Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car.

1730 DONE DEAL

Manchester United have completed the signing of Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on a season-long loan.

The 33-year-old has been at St James’ Park since 2018 but has fallen down the pecking order following Nick Pope’s summer arrival from Burnley.

Dubravka has now moved to Old Trafford as back-up to David De Gea, with United understood to be paying a £2million loan fee.

There is a £6million obligation if the Slovakia international starts a certain number of Premier League games.

The United goalkeepers' union: ➕1️⃣— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022 See more

1700 DONE DEAL

Fulham fans were waiting for a deadline day deal and two have come along in half an hour!

This time it is a player who is no stranger to the Premier League – former Chelsea and Arsenal winger Willian.

The 34-year-old, who has 70 caps for Brazil, has joined the Cottagers on a free transfer following his departure from Corinthians.

“Fulham is a special club, a club that wants to improve, that wants to fight for something bigger, so I’m here to help, and I cant wait to get started,” Willian told the club website.

1645 DONE DEAL

Idrissa Gueye is back at Everton (Nick Potts/PA)

Look who’s back! Three years after leaving Everton for PSG, Idrissa Gueye is back at Goodison Park.

The Senegal international spent three years with Everton from 2016 and returns on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“There is no better feeling than coming back home,” Gueye told the club website. “I am very happy to be here at Everton again, to help and to work hard. I’ll give my soul to this team.

“Coming back here was important to me because I feel like I’m in my home. I’ve followed the team every week and watched how they play. For me, there is no better place than Everton, so that’s why I chose to come back here.

“There is also a great atmosphere at the stadium and everyone here is like a family. I felt very, very good when I was here [the first time] and even when I went to Paris, I kept in touch with some of the players here and continued to support the team.

“For me, it’s special. I told PSG if I am going to leave it will be for one team — and that was Everton.”

1630 DONE DEAL

Fulham are up and running on deadline day with the arrival of left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan from Paris St Germain.

The former Monaco full-back, who joined PSG in 2015, told the club website: “I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

“I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team.”

Our first Deadline Day signing is @LayvinKurzawa!#FeelThePawa 💥 | #FFC— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 1, 2022 See more

1605

It has been a tough summer for Ajax, losing their manager Erik ten Hag and star players Lisandro Martinez and Antony all to Manchester United. But there is some good news on deadline day with the arrival of Austria international Florian Grillitsch.

Florian Grillitsch it is! 🇦🇹— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) September 1, 2022 See more

1550

It is presentation day in Spain for Sergio Reguilon, who will spend the season on loan at Atletico Madrid from Tottenham.

🔴⚪ #WelcomeReguilón— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 1, 2022 See more

1520

Bit of news from Spain where LaLiga giants Barcelona have terminated Martin Braithwaite’s contract. The 31-year-old Denmark striker joined the Catalan club in February 2020 from Leganes and has scored five goals and provided three assists in his 44 league games.

Agreement to terminate Martin Braithwaite's contract with FC Barcelona— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022 See more

1500

Eight hours to go until the window closes! Plenty of time for business to be done. Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be a blue by the end of the day? Could Douglas Luiz end Thursday as a Gunner? Stay with us to find out…

1435

Bournemouth make a bold push forward into the post-Scott Parker era by boosting their ranks with the addition of defender Jack Stephens on loan from south coast rivals Southampton.

Welcome to #afcb, Jack Stephens 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KKpzfkU63s— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 1, 2022 See more

1430

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is remaining tight-lipped over possible transfer targets – but he did confirm Elland Road is a hive of activity on deadline day.

The Whites are hoping for a successful end to their summer-long hunt for a striker after Rodrigo dislocated his shoulder in the midweek draw against Everton.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo has opted to remain in the Eredivisie according to some reports, while others claim Marseille’s Bamba Dieng is close to completing a deal to join the Yorkshire club.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, left, has been linked to Leeds (Zac Goodwin/PA)

On possible last-ditch transfer deals, Marsch said: “No comment because there is so much going on at Elland Road. (Director of football) Victor (Orta) is active.

“Different discussions have been made about strikers. I’m not sure how it will play out. I haven’t had an update yet.”

Marsch, whose side play at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, also refused to comment on reports linking winger Dan James with a move away from Leeds.

1410

A quiet day at #thfc so far. Some loan interest in Lucas Moura but not a move that would suit Spurs so unlikely. Bryan Gil set to stay as it stands with no replacement close. Likes of Japhet Tanganga, Pape Matar Sarr and Alfie Devine also expected to remain at club now #thfc— George Sessions (@GeorgeSessions) September 1, 2022 See more

1405

PA understands Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is closing in on a move to Barcelona.

The right-back has found himself surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium and looks set to return to his former club.

Ongoing discussions with Barcelona, so Bellerin could still get his move before the close of play.— Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) September 1, 2022 See more

The move is likely to be pushed through by Arsenal terminating Bellerin’s contract or by allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, Hull have signed Adama Traore – no, not that one.

The 27-year-old Mali midfielder has signed a two-year contract after arriving as a free agent following his departure from Hatayspor.

1340

Oriol Romeu had a message for Southampton fans after calling time on his seven-year stint at St Mary’s to join Girona.

1300

Nineteen. That’s how many signings Nottingham Forest have made following promotion as Willy Boly becomes the latest new recruit at the City Ground.

The Reds have secured the Ivorian defender on a two-year contract after five campaigns with Wolves.

Over in Burnley, the Vincent Kompany revolution continues as striker Halil Dervisoglu joins on a season-long loan from Brentford. Only a 15th summer signing for the Clarets – those are rookie numbers.

1245

Another Championship deal is done as Blackburn bring in defender Clinton Mola on loan from Stuttgart for the rest of the season.

✍️ We are delighted to confirm the deadline day capture of Stuttgart defender Clinton Mola, who joins on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to buy.#WelcomeClinton | #Rovers 🔵⚪️— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 1, 2022 See more

1200

This is not something you see every day! Leicester have made a signing – only their second of the window. The Foxes have moved quickly to replace Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for £70million, with the capture of Wout Faes from Ligue 1 side Reims on a five-year deal.

“This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here,” said Faes, whose one senior Belgium cap came as a substitute in a Nations League win over Poland in June, on lcfc.com.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here. All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

1136

Another bit of news from the second tier. Josh Harrop is free to find another club after leaving Preston by mutual consent.

📝 Midfielder Josh Harrop has left Preston North End by mutual agreement.— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) September 1, 2022 See more

1120

In the Sky Bet Championship, Watford are still reshaping their squad and former England international Danny Rose is a casualty as he departs Vicarage Road following the mutual termination of his contract.

Watford FC and Danny Rose have agreed a mutual cancellation of the defender's contract with both parties in agreement that their futures will head in different directions.— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 1, 2022 See more

1110

Josko Gvardiol has been linked with Chelsea this summer but the Croatian defender is staying in Germany after signing a one-year contract extension with RB Leipzig.

✍️ #JOŠKO2027— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 1, 2022 See more

1030

Edson Alvarez understood to see himself as a perfect fit in Thomas Tuchel's #ChelseaFC system. The Ajax midfielder is pushing hard for a deadline day transfer to #CFC and is thought to be impressed by Chelsea's new era— Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) September 1, 2022 See more

1000

There’s movement in the blue half of Manchester too as City manage to recruit Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” the 27-year-old told mancity.com.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022 See more

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this club be successful.”

Elsewhere, Oriol Romeu has departed Southampton for Girona after spending seven years at St Mary’s.

I’m sad because it’s over but I’m happier because it’s happened #SaintsFC ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/KOqOJf66ku— Oriol Romeu (@OriolRomeu) September 1, 2022 See more

0930

Manchester United get the ball rolling on deadline day by confirming the capture of Brazilian forward Antony from Ajax on a contract running until 2027 with the option of an additional year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world,” he told manutd.com. “I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.”

0700

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s immediate future will be decided on the final day of the summer window. The debate over whether he will remain at Manchester United after the 11pm deadline is ongoing despite boss Erik ten Hag having played down suggestions the 37-year-old could leave the club.

United’s moves for Ajax forward Antony and Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka are works in progress.

Chelsea could flash the chequebook again on Thursday after completing the signing of £70million Leicester defender Wesley Fofana on Wednesday. Barcelona’s former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow are reported targets for the Blues.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha might attract some late bids on transfer deadline day (Nick Potts/PA)

Elsewhere, Liverpool may need midfield cover after Jordan Henderson suffered an injury during Wednesday night’s win over Newcastle, with Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz touted as a possible target for the Reds.

Will Arsenal make a move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans? The Gunners have also been linked with Zaha and Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Ruben Neves.