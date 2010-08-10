Trapattoni taken to hospital

Ireland face Argentina in a friendly international in Dublin on Wednesday.

"(Trapattoni has been) suffering from nausea, which he believes may have been caused by shellfish he ate before he left Italy," the FAI said in a statement, adding the Italian was taken to hospital early on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after further vomiting.

The FAI later added that Trapattoni had undergone a number of tests and all of the results were normal. It said he would be kept in the hospital overnight and seen by a consultant on Wednesday morning.

"His condition remains stable and not serious," it said.

Trapattoni's assistant, Marco Tardelli, was to take charge of the squad for training on Tuesday.

