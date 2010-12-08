Tribunal rules Chile FA appointment invalid

The "Tribunal of Honour" ratified a recent ANFP decision that Spanish-born Segovia, who won the football body's presidential election on November 4, could not take office in January because of commercial links between his businesses and his club, Union Espanola.

Bielsa, who steered Chile to their first World Cup finals since 1998 this year, resigned as a result of Segovia's victory over Harold Mayne-Nicholls, the man who recruited him in 2007.

"It is necessary to conclude that Mr. Segovia did not comply with the requisites to be a candidate to the ANFP presidency, so the list he was a part of, and the election itself, are null and void," the tribunal said on the ANFP website.

The tribunal called for a new election before January 15, the date on which the new ANFP president was due to take office.

Chilean media said Bielsa might reconsider his decision to quit if a new ANFP board was to his liking.