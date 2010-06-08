Trio released by Manchester City
LONDON - Roberto Mancini has trimmed his Manchester City squad by releasing experienced trio Martin Petrov, Sylvinho and Benjani, the Premier League club said on its website on Tuesday.
All three players were out of contract at Eastlands and have been on the fringes of the first team since Mancini took charge in December.
Bulgarian international winger Petrov, 31, managed 57 starts after an injury-plagued three years at the club, while Zimbabwe captain Benjani ended last season on loan at Sunderland after falling down the pecking order at City.
Veteran Brazil defender and former Champions League winner Sylvinho leaves after joining from Barcelona at the start of last season.
City signed Hamburg SV's German international defender Jerome Boateng last week.
