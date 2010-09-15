Troubled France plummet down rankings
By app
BERNE - Troubled France continued to plummet down the FIFA world rankings on Wednesday, dropping a further six places to 27th, while world champions Spain stayed top.
France were seventh at the start of the year but are now at their lowest position since the rankings were introduced in 1993.
Montenegro, FIFA's newest national team who played their first international in March 2007, moved into the top 50 for the first time (40th) thanks to successive wins in their opening Euro 2012 qualifiers.
Cyprus, who held Portugal 4-4 last week, climbed 20 places to their highest position of 43rd.
Netherlands stayed second while Germany moved into third place, swapping places with Brazil who dropped to fourth.
1. (1) Spain
2. (2) Netherlands
3. (4) Germany
4. (3) Brazil
5. (5) Argentina
6. (7) England
7. (6) Uruguay
8. (8) Portugal
9. (9) Egypt
10. (10) Chile
11. (14) Croatia
12. (12) Greece
13. (11) Italy
14. (22) Norway
15. (13) Serbia
16. (27) Slovakia
17. (15) Paraguay
18. (18) United States
19. (19) Slovenia
20. (23) Ghana
