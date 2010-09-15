Troubled France plummet down rankings

France were seventh at the start of the year but are now at their lowest position since the rankings were introduced in 1993.

Montenegro, FIFA's newest national team who played their first international in March 2007, moved into the top 50 for the first time (40th) thanks to successive wins in their opening Euro 2012 qualifiers.

Cyprus, who held Portugal 4-4 last week, climbed 20 places to their highest position of 43rd.

Netherlands stayed second while Germany moved into third place, swapping places with Brazil who dropped to fourth.

1. (1) Spain

2. (2) Netherlands

3. (4) Germany

4. (3) Brazil

5. (5) Argentina

6. (7) England

7. (6) Uruguay

8. (8) Portugal

9. (9) Egypt

10. (10) Chile

11. (14) Croatia

12. (12) Greece

13. (11) Italy

14. (22) Norway

15. (13) Serbia

16. (27) Slovakia

17. (15) Paraguay

18. (18) United States

19. (19) Slovenia

20. (23) Ghana

