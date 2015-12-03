Troyes part company with Furlan
Following a dismal start to their return to Ligue 1, Troyes have parted company with coach Jean-Marc Furlan.
Troyes have parted company with head coach Jean-Marc Furlan by mutual consent.
Following promotion back to Ligue 1 last season, Troyes, who are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table, have taken just five points from 16 games and were beaten 3-0 by second-bottom Toulouse on Wednesday.
The decision ends Furlan's second spell in charge of the club. He took over in 2010 having previously been at the helm from 2004 to 2007.
Troyes visit local rivals Reims in the Derby de Champagne on Saturday.
