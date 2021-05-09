TTM edge Chippa to claim Nedbank Cup glory

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila secured their first-ever major trophy after defeating Chippa United 1-0 on Saturday night to lift the Nedbank Cup title.

Both teams came into the game looking to lift their first piece of topflight silverware and it was the team from Limpopo who made the strong start as they took the lead with 27th minutes gone as Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo's powerfully struck effort took a deflection off the head of Frederic Nsabiyumva and sailed into the corner of the net.

Chippa enhjoyed the higher share of the possession in the remainder of the first half as they looked to find the level but, Thabiso Lebitso's right-footed shot from the right side of the box was close but not close enough as TTM went into the break holding a tight lead.

The Chilli Boys threatened through Thabo Rakhale, Lerato Lamola and Celimpilo Ngema but Ismail Watenga has equal to whatever was throw at him, before tried his luck with a long-range strike but it was comfortably dealt with in the end by Washington Arubi in the Chilli Boys goal minutes later.

In the 68th minute, Riaan Hanamub delivered from the right-hand side and Nsabiyumva rose highest but glanced his header straight at the goalkeeper.

TTM had gone into their shell in the second half and seemed to only be concerned with clinging onto their lead and although Chippa threw all they had at TTM, they managed to hold on to secure their first piece of silverware.