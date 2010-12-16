Tunisia sack Marchand after six months

"We consider it appropriate to terminate our agreement with the coach after the team's setbacks", Tunisia Football Federation president Ali Hafsi told reporters.

The 2004 African champions, usually one of Africa's most consistent teams, have astonishingly suffered home and away defeats to Botswana and been held at home by Malawi in Group K.

However, they are second in the group and still have a reasonable chance of qualifying for the 2012 tournament in Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

The North Africans have frequently turned to foreign coaches but Hafsi said Marchand's replacement is likely to be a Tunisian.