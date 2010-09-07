Turkey bounce back to beat Belgium

A Daniel Van Buyten header had given Belgium the lead in the 28th minute. The visitors stayed in front until early in the second half when Hamit Altintop scored from a rebound after goalkeeper Logan Bailly saved his first shot.

Belgium were dealt a further blow in the 64th minute when Vincent Kompany was sent off for a second yellow card. Turkey capitalised two minutes later with a goal from Semih Senturk.

The home side's lead lasted only last three minutes before Van Buyten again scored with a header off a free-kick.

But Turkey had the last word, with Turan scoring the winning goal in the 78th minute when his shot was deflected off a Belgian defender and past Bailly.

The match was Dutch coach Guus Hiddink's second competitive game in charge of Turkey since taking over in August.

Turkey, who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2008, had started their campaign with a 3-0 victory against Kazakhstan on Friday.

Belgium have now lost their opening two games, having suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Germany in their opening match.

