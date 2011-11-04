Turkey call up Altintop for Croatia play-off

The Turkish Football Federation announced the 24-man squad, coached by Guus Hiddink, a week before the first fixture next Friday. The second leg is on November 15.

Trabzonspor's Halil Altintop, whose brother plays for Real Madrid, played for Turkey in the Euro 2008 finals but had not been included in the squad for more than a year after a drop in form.

Trabzon centre-back Giray Kacar, Fenerbahce midfielder Caner Erkin and Bursaspor midfielder Ozan Ipek are also fresh faces in the squad.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Volkan Demirel (Fenerbahce), Tolga Zengin (Trabzonspor), Sinan Bolat (Standard Liege)

Defenders: Gokhan Gonul (Fenerbahce), Sabri Sarioglu (Galatasaray), Servet Cetin (Galatasaray), Omer Toprak (Bayer Leverkusen), Egemen Korkmaz (Besiktas), Giray Kacar (Trabzonspor), Hakan Balta (Galatasaray), Ismail Koybasi (Besiktas)

Midfielders: Hamit Altintop (Real Madrid), Gokhan Tore (Hamburg), Selcuk Sahin (Fenerbahce), Mehmet Topal (Valencia), Emre Belozoglu (Fenerbahce), Selcuk Inan (Galatasaray), Caner Erkin (Fenerbahce), Arda Turan (Atletico Madrid), Ozan Ipek (Bursaspor)

Forwards: Burak Yilmaz (Trabzonspor), Kazim Kazim (Galatasaray), Umut Bulut (Toulouse), Halil Altintop (Trabzonspor)