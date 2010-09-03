Turkey cruise to win over Kazakhstan

Turan opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a close range finish. Altintop made it 2-0 in the 26th when he thundered home a volley from a corner deflection from just outside the penalty area.

Kazakhstan looked more threatening in the second half with a series of chances, but Kahveci claimed a third for Turkey in the 76th minute, taking a long pass from Turan and slipping round the Kazakh keeper.

Turkey, surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2008, host Belgium on Tuesday while Kazakhstan face Austria. The match was Dutch coach Guus Hiddink's first competitive game in charge of Turkey since taking over in August.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums