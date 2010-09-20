Turkish match abandoned after linesman hit
By app
ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Turkish championship match between Gaziantepspor and Bursaspor was abandoned on Monday after a linesman was struck by a missile thrown by a spectator, the Anadolu news agency reported.
Champions and league leaders Bursaspor scored the only goal of the match following a controversial decision by the officials which angered the home crowd in the 57th minute.
An object was thrown from the stands and linesman Muharrem Yilmaz suffered a cut head, causing the referee to abandon the game six minutes later.
Bursaspor are making their Champions League debut this season and lost their opening Group C game 4-0 at home to Valencia last week.
