Turkish match abandoned after linesman hit

Champions and league leaders Bursaspor scored the only goal of the match following a controversial decision by the officials which angered the home crowd in the 57th minute.

An object was thrown from the stands and linesman Muharrem Yilmaz suffered a cut head, causing the referee to abandon the game six minutes later.

Bursaspor are making their Champions League debut this season and lost their opening Group C game 4-0 at home to Valencia last week.