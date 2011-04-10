Twente and PSV drop points

Ajax Amsterdam moved back into title contention with a 2-0 victory over Groningen.

Bryan Ruiz missed a penalty early in the second half for Twente but Theo Janssen converted the second opportunity from the spot four minutes from time after Boldiszar Bodor had put Roda ahead nine minutes earlier.

Both teams finished with 10 men after Roda goalkeeper Mateusz Prus and Twente defender Roberta Rosales received straight red cards in the closing stages of the match.

Ola Toivonen rescued a point late on for PSV Eindhoven who also ended with 10 men.

Jeremain Lens put PSV ahead after 58 minutes but Oussama Assaidi and Bas Dost both struck within four minutes to turn the match on its head.

Seven minutes before time PSV defender Wilfred Bouma was sent off for a last-ditch foul but Swede Toivonen struck in stoppage-time from close range.

Twente remain top with 64 points with four matches left with PSV on 62. Ajax have 61 points thanks to their victory which came courtesy of goals from Miralem Sulejmani and Jan Vertonghen.