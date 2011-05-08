Twente defeat Ajax to win Dutch Cup

Marc Janko settled the match with a superb header after 117 minutes to put Twente on track for their first ever league and cup double.

Leaders Twente and Ajax will meet again next Sunday in the final round of the Dutch championship which will decide the destiny of the title. Holders Twente need only a point to win back-to-back championships.

Twente started the final well and created chances in the first 10 minutes with headers by Bryan Ruiz and Peter Wisgerhof off target.

Demy de Zeeuw put Ajax ahead with a long-range drive after 19 minutes and five minutes before half-time a deflected shot from Lorenzo Ebicilio doubled the lead for Frank de Boer's team.

Wout Brama pulled one back for Twente just before the break when he netted after combining with Theo Janssen to split the Ajax defence.

Twente dominated after the break with Janssen equalising on 56 minutes and only some fine saves from Ajax goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer sent the game into extra-time.