Twente leave it late to triumph against Excelsior

Twente, who had dropped four points in the previous two matches, were rescued by substitute Chadli, who netted a rebound after keeper Wesley de Ruiter saved a header from Leroy Fer.

Heerenveen, also on 58 points, were held to a 1-1 draw by Vitesse Arnhem.

Luciano Narsingh delivered his 19th assist of the season when he set up Filip Djuricic after five minutes to open the scoring from close range but Mike Havenaar salvaged a point for Vitesse after 79 minutes.

Elsewhere, mid-table Heracles Almelo and Utrecht registered away wins at Graafschap Doetinchem and RKC Waalwijk respectively to keep alive their chances for a Europa League play-off spot.

Cup finalist Heracles came from behind to beat strugglers Graafschap 3-2, with Samuel Armenteros, Ninos Gouriye and Everton on target, but had Lerin Duarte and Mark Looms sent off in the final quarter.

Late goals by Alje Schut and Alexander Gerndt earned Utrecht a 2-0 win at RKC.