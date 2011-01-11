Twente take Onyewu on loan
By app
MILAN - AC Milan defender Oguchi Onyewu has joined Dutch champions Twente Enschede on loan until the end of the season to boost his fitness, the clubs said on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old United States centre back, who played at last year's World Cup in South Africa, has made just one appearance for Milan in two years mainly because of injury.
He signed a one-year contract extension with Serie A leaders Milan until 2013 last May and said he would play for free in the final year of the deal because he has missed so much football.
