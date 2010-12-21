Twente thrash Vitesse to reach cup quarters
By app
ROTTERDAM - Twente Enschede cruised to a 5-0 Dutch Cup win over Vitesse Arnhem on Tuesday to reach the quarter-finals and finish the year in which they won their maiden title in style.
Playmaker Theo Janssen opened the scoring on 29 minutes after a blunder from goalkeeper Eloy Room and Luuk de Jong doubled the lead from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Slobodan Rajkovic.
Janssen and Nacer Chadli, following a fine defence-splitting combination with De Jong, sealed the win before the interval and De Jong added his second on the hour to complete the rout.
League leaders PSV Eindhoven travel to Roda JC Kerkrade on Wednesday and holders Ajax Amsterdam host AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.
