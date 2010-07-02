Two charged with illegal ticket touting

Police seized laptops and 122 World Cup tickets during a raid at their hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, and took one Briton and a Zimbabwean-born U.S. passport holder Brendan Keith Evans into custody.

Tickets touts in South Africa are cashing in on the world's most-watched sport event, selling tickets for the final at up to $4,000.

Both accused appeared in the special World Cup court on Thursday where they were both granted bail of 15,000 rand ($1,940) each. They will appear in court again on July 28.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook