Tziolis sidelined for up to six months

The 25-year-old, who was a member of the Greece squad at the World Cup finals in South Africa, suffered the injury at the end of their 1-0 victory over Latvia in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday.

He will undergo surgery on a fractured right tibia and the estimated recovery time is between four and six months, Racing said on their website.

Tziolis had just joined the struggling La Liga side on loan from Siena at the end of August.