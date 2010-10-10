Tziolis sidelined for up to six months
By app
MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Racing Santander's Greek midfielder Alexandros Tziolis will be out of action for up to six months with a broken leg, the Spanish club said on Sunday.
The 25-year-old, who was a member of the Greece squad at the World Cup finals in South Africa, suffered the injury at the end of their 1-0 victory over Latvia in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday.
He will undergo surgery on a fractured right tibia and the estimated recovery time is between four and six months, Racing said on their website.
Tziolis had just joined the struggling La Liga side on loan from Siena at the end of August.
