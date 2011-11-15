Uche brothers on target in Nigeria win

Kalu opened the scoring in the first half with a deflected shot off the wall after Zambia's defence blocked a Taye Taiwo free-kick.

Ike, who came on as a substitute for injured striker Fegor Ogude after 27 minutes, made sure of victory with a long-range shot in the closing stages.

Zambia dominated for long spells without creating any real scoring chances.

It was the first match back in charge for Frenchman Herve Renard, who took the job for the second time in his career after Zambia sealed their place in the 2012 African Nations Cup finals.

Nigeria were playing their second game under coach Stephen Keshi, who was also at the helm for Saturday's disappointing 0-0 home draw with Botswana in Benin City.

The Nigerians failed to qualify for the Nations Cup.