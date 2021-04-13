UCL fans will NEVER WATCH ALONE with the introduction of #HeinekenUCLLive

Heineken knows even the best matches should be experienced together. However, due to the global pandemic that continues to change the sporting industry, Heineken a proud sponsor of the Champions League brings the festivity of this year’s Champions League to the home of its fans in South Africa by introducing #HeinekenUCLLive.

Heineken which has been a sponsor of the UEFA Champions League for over 25 years is bringing international football legends such as Ashley Cole, Michael Owen, Cesc Fabregas, Yaya Touré and former Bafana Bafana captain Steven Pienaar to engage with fans in the Live Twitter commentary experience. The experience will also feature South Africa sportscasters Carol Tshabalala; Julia Stuart, Robert Marawa, and other like-minded football influencers and fans during late-night UCL matches.

It’s no secret that South African’s love football. They love the music, the trophy, the action, and through UCL they get to experience world-class football and watch the world’s top players compete in one tournament, which remains one of the most popular and social events in the world. Through the rivalry, the stats, and the banter - They will never watch alone.

'We know the value Heineken brings through its outstanding engagement with fans of the UEFA Champions League across the globe and we are delighted to offer local fans the opportunity to engage with the UCL legends, influencers, and like-minded football fans,' says Boipelo Malao, Senior Brand Manager at Heineken.

Join the #HeinekenUCLLive conversation on Heineken South Africa’s Twitter account on game night and be part of the ultimate UCL football experience.