Udinese deny double deal with Juventus done

Reports earlier this week suggested the Turin outfit had snared the highly-rated Bianconeri duo.

AC Milan are believed to be interested in a move for Chilean international Isla (pictured), while Asamoah has also been linked with a move to San Siro.

Udinese sporting director Fabrizio Larini admitted talks with the Old Lady are progressing, but denied that any agreement had been reached.

"The only thing that is true is that we have met with Juventus and we have spoken about their interest in our two players," Larini told Udinese IT.

"Negotiations are at an advanced stage but I reiterate that no agreement has been reached. The figure mentioned by the press does not correspond to the truth."

Larini was also angered by the fee that had been quoted in the press, insisting the club are not interested in cut-price deals.

"Our club is not a supermarket," he added. "Our players are precious and they cost a lot of money, but if there are important offers from big clubs for our players then I imagine it will be difficult for us to keep them."